Four hospitalized after vehicle crashes into home on Gus Young Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Several people were reportedly hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a house Saturday night.
The crash happened on Gus Young Ave. at N. Acadian around 8 p.m. Sources say the four people involved were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.
