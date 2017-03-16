Four hospitalized after crash that closed I-10 on the westside

PORT ALLEN – Four people were hospitalized after a crash that closed eastbound lanes of I-10 outside Port Allen Wednesday.

WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology showed significant slowdowns in the area. The traffic was part of region-wide gridlock Wednesday.

The crash happened just west of the La. 415 exit on I-10 E. The crash involved two 18-wheelers and a few cars, authorities said. Injuries were described as critical.

Four more people involved in the crash chose not to be hospitalized.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, one of the 18-wheeler drivers failed to notice that traffic had stopped and slammed into the back of the other truck. The second 18-wheeler was then pushed into two other cars.

A number of emergency vehicles were called to the scene.

Both lanes of I-10 East have reopened as of 7:36 p.m.

