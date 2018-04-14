Four homers power LSU past Tennessee 9-3 in series opener

BATON ROUGE, LA - Paul Mainieri tinkered with the LSU lineup for game one against Tennessee and the results paid out big in the Tigers favor.

Beau Jordan was informed pre-game he would be leading off for LSU and before the game he was given a simple set of instructions. Head coach Paul Mainieri told his slugger hit the ball over the fence and coincidentally Jordan hammered the first pitch of the game for a solo-blast which sparked an offensive outburst for the Tigers.

For the first time since 2016 the Bayou Bengals blasted four big-fly's en-route to a 9-3 series opening victory over Tennessee.

Through a season full of struggles and bad luck, Jake Slaughter finally found the light at the end of the tunnel going 2-for-4 with two homeruns.

In the third inning the bats busted the game wide open off Volunteers pitcher Garrett Crochet. Hunter Feduccia and Jake Slaughter went back-to-back sending the Alex Box Stadium to their feet.

On the hill LSU's ace Zack Hess struck out eight Volunteers on the night and allowed only three hits improving his record to (6-3) on the season.

LSU will send freshman Ma’KhailHilliard to the mound Saturday with a chance to take the series. First pitch has been pushed back to 8 p.m.