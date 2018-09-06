Four Hammond police officers placed on leave following arrests

HAMMOND - Four officers with the Hammond Police Department are facing charges after being booked with malfeasance in office and public payroll fraud.

Patrick Dean, Mark Hampton, Sermaine Smith, and Cody Taylor are all on administrative leave, according to WWL-TV. The four are no longer on duty and are not permitted to work extra duty details while on leave, Hammond city officials say.

Reports say that Hampton has been with the department since July 2003 and Smith since February 2011. Both Dean and Taylor have been there since 2015.

The investigation is ongoing. The officers' status may change as more information is obtained.