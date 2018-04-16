43°
Four escape Oklahoma Street house fire

1 hour 25 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 April 16, 2018 5:53 AM April 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A space heater that was placed too close to a bed caused an early morning house fire.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Oklahoma Street at 12:30 a.m. At the scene, crews found the fire coming from the bedroom of the home.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, according to authorities. The fire was contained to the bedroom, but the rest of the home did receive heavy smoke damage.

Four people were inside the home when the fire started, but escaped without injury.

