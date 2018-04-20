Four enter not guilty pleas in case of LSU hazing death

BATON ROUGE- Four former LSU students pleaded not guilty Friday in the alcohol-related death of 18-year-old Phi Delta Theta fraternity pledge Maxwell Gruver.

Matthew Alexander Naquin, 20, faces a negligent homicide charge, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Three others Sean-Paul Gott, Patrick Andrew Forde, and Ryan Isto were indicted by a grand jury last month in the alleged hazing death of Gruver on September 14.

Gott, Forde, and Isto pleaded not guilty to hazing, which carries up to 30 days in jail. According to the Advocate, State District Court Judge Beau Higginbotham set a September 6 trial date for Gott, Forde and Isto and a motions hearing on the same date for Naquin.