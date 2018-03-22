72°
Four dogs killed in suspected burglary at Louisiana camp

3 hours 37 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, March 22 2018 Mar 22, 2018 March 22, 2018 12:46 PM March 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

STEPHENSVILLE - Authorities are searching for those responsible for killing four dogs at a camp along Six Mile Lake over the weekend.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the four Labrador Retrievers were found dead Monday morning near American Island in Stephensville.

Investigators believe the dogs may have interfered with someone attempting to burglarize the camp. They say the dogs were shot and thrown in a nearby bayou where they were found by their owner.

Anyone with information as to who may be responsible is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.

