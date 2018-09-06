80°
Four dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Thursday, September 06 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Cincinnati/The Enquirer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building. Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank's lobby where he exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

It's unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

One of the victims died at the scene. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was "actively shooting innocent victims" and that it was a "horrific" scene.

