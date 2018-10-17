Four arrested, one wanted for fatal Thibodaux shooting

THIBODAUX - Police arrested four suspects following a Monday night fatal shooting in Thibodaux.

The shooting was reported in the 300 block of Dove Lane before 8:30 p.m. At the scene, authorities found the driver of a vehicle dead from a suspected gunshot wound. The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Alex Morena.

Reports say, a passenger who fled the area on foot was later found after notifying police via phone that he was also shot. Police say he was shot in the leg, and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say that 19-year-old Tyrick Hills, 18-year-old Ron Brown, 19-year-old Saharold Holmes, and Tandell Azema were arrested Tuesday. All four men are charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Each person's bond is set at $1,500,000.

A fifth suspect, 22-year-old Kevin Southall, is wanted for his connection to the shooting. He faces the same charges as the other suspects.