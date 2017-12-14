Four arrested, one hospitalized after fight at local middle school

Photo: Google Earth

GONZALES - Police were called to a local middle school after a fight between students got out of hand Wednesday.

The Gonzales Police Department confirmed that officers were called to Gonzales Middle School early Wednesday afternoon in response to a fight involving several students. Police say all involved were minors.

Though authorities are unable to reveal the names of the juveniles arrested, they did confirm that three are being charged with second-degree battery and a fourth charged with simple battery.

One student was also sent to the hospital as a result of the fight, according to a family member.

Two of the students have been booked into the St. Bernard Juvenile Detention Center. They will meet with a judge within 72 hours of their arrest, who will decide if their stay in detention will be extended or if they will be released into the custody of their parents until their court date.

The other two other students arrested have been released into the custody of their parents. A court date has been set for them.