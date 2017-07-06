86°
Four arrested on I-10 during drug bust

1 hour 38 minutes 20 seconds ago July 06, 2017 Jul 6, 2017 Thursday, July 06 2017 July 06, 2017 3:22 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PORT ALLEN – An overnight drug bust on I-10 netted the arrests of four people and prescription pills and marijuana being confiscated.

State Police said troopers stopped an SUV for a traffic violation and became suspicious. After being told they could search the vehicle, the troopers found 15,000 dosage units of Xanax and nine pounds of marijuana.

Jacob Guidry of Independence, Chord Addison of Denham Springs, Allen Bennett of Independence and Kevndrae Roberts of Independence were arrested. The group faces drug charges and Guidry, who appears to have been driving, was also charged with improper lane usage.  

