Four arrested on I-10 during drug bust
PORT ALLEN – An overnight drug bust on I-10 netted the arrests of four people and prescription pills and marijuana being confiscated.
State Police said troopers stopped an SUV for a traffic violation and became suspicious. After being told they could search the vehicle, the troopers found 15,000 dosage units of Xanax and nine pounds of marijuana.
Jacob Guidry of Independence, Chord Addison of Denham Springs, Allen Bennett of Independence and Kevndrae Roberts of Independence were arrested. The group faces drug charges and Guidry, who appears to have been driving, was also charged with improper lane usage.
