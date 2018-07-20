Four arrested, more than $14,000 in marijuana seized during drug bust

ST. MARY PARISH - Deputies seized over $14,000 of marijuana and arrested multiple men during a bust Thursday.

While working an investigation into the sale of marijuana in the area, detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper lane usage. During the course of the stop, detectives spoke with 31-year-old Ryan Hall.

Authorities say Hall attempted to hide marijuana from authorities.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for the apartment of Hall and 23-year-old Matthew Green. While inside the apartment, detectives found a large amount of marijuana, pipes, baggies, a digital scale, a bong, and rolling paper. As the investigation continued, detectives found evidence leading them to another apartment that belonged to 26-year-old Cody Simmons and 21-year-old Blaine Mitchell.

During the search of the second apartment, authorities found marijuana, glass pipes, and a grinder. Both apartments are located within 2,000 feet of a local church.

Along with the $14,000 in marijuana, authorities also seized $2,191 in cash and a 2005 Mercedes SUV.

Hall, Green, and Mitchell were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Simmons was released on a summons to appear in court in October.

Chares:

Hall: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone, and obstruction of justice

Green: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, and violation of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone

Mitchell: distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, transactions involving drugs proceeds, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Simmons: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia