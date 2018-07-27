Four arrested for setting business competitor's boat on fire

LAFOURCHE - Authorities have arrested four suspects for conspiring to damage a boat that belonged to a business competitor.

Adam Theriot III, Gabriel Cheramie, Anthony Bouffanie Jr., and Max Cheramie, were arrested after a boat was set on fire in November of last year.

On November 27, Lafourche Parish Fire District #3 requested the assistance of the state Fire Marshal's Office to determine the cause of a boat fire in the 100 block of West 186 Street in Galliano. According to a release, the boat had been sitting on a trailer in the owner's yard where it was being serviced in preparation for a launch of a new charter fishing business.

Investigators found heavy fire damage in the back of the vessel where a gas can with a rag for a wick was located.

Theriot was arrested July 10 and charged with simple arson. Gabriel Cheramie was arrested July 13 and charged with principle to simple arson and criminal conspiracy.

Bouffanie was arrested by authorities on July 17 and also charged with simple arson and conspiracy to commit simple arson. The last arrest was Max Cheramie. He was charged with the same charges as Gabriel Cheramie and Bouffanie.