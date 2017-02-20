80°
Four arrested for purse snatching in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police arrested four suspects connected to numerous purse snatching cases Sunday.
Officers arrested 20-year-old Ashley Smith, 22-year-old Qualashia Henry-Phipps, 24-year-old Trey Dickerson, and 23-year-old Troy LeBlanc and transported them to the Livingson Parish Detention Center.
All four suspects are from the Houston area of Texas.
