Four arrested for purse snatching in Denham Springs

1 hour 36 minutes 20 seconds ago February 20, 2017 Feb 20, 2017 Monday, February 20 2017 February 20, 2017 1:43 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police arrested four suspects connected to numerous purse snatching cases Sunday.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Ashley Smith, 22-year-old Qualashia Henry-Phipps, 24-year-old Trey Dickerson, and 23-year-old Troy LeBlanc and transported them to the Livingson Parish Detention Center.

All four suspects are from the Houston area of Texas.

