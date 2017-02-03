Four arrested for kidnapping, beating Lafayette man

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST – Louisiana State Police arrested four individuals for charges related to the kidnapping of a Lafayette man.

The incident occurred on Feb. 1 when a man was taken hostage by several suspects in the Thibodaux area, according to Louisiana State Police. The man was taken to a home where he was restrained and beaten overnight.

On Feb. 2 St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office were notified of the kidnapping and began an investigation to locate the man and suspects. Investigators were able to find a possible location where the man was being held and conducted surveillance on the home.

A group of men were seen leaving the home in separate vehicles and were followed by investigators. According to police, when investigators attempted to perform traffic stops on the suspects' vehicles, the vehicles fled. Officers pursued the vehicles and were able to take four suspects into custody and find the missing man.

The suspects were arrested, charged with aggravated kidnapping and booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Jail. The individuals are:

- 32-year-old Erin Carter

- 26-year-old Jordan Jackson

- 21-year-old Daron Nolan

- 19-year-old Hebert Woolens

The case remains under investigation and more arrested are expected. The New Orleans and Hammond offices of the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division were assisted by the Louisiana State Police Special Investigations Unit, Louisiana State Police SWAT and the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.