Four arrested for giving 'erotic massages' at Slidell parlors

SLIDELL - Four women at three separate massage parlors have been arrested for allegedly giving 'erotic massages' to customers in St. Tammany Parish.

According to the Slidell Police Department, four massage therapists have been charged with prostitution by massage following an investigation conducted by undercover officers.

Authorities say complaints of criminal behavior occurred at the following massage parlors in Slidell: Relax Therapy Massage, Super Relax Massage, and To the Moon and Back Massage.

Police arrested Haiping Huang (53), Xiaoyan Chen (46), Suwei Li (48), and Tian Jing (48).

All four women were booked into the Slidell City Jail.