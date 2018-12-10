Four arrested following weekend vehicle burglaries

ASCENSION - Authorities in Gonzales have arrested multiple suspects following recent vehicle burglaries.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Sage Field Court in Gonzales. At the scene, deputies located four suspects matching the description of those who were seen burglarizing the vehicles.

Authorities said that as a deputy approached, the men fled on foot. They were all apprehended.

De'Anthony Carter, 17, was charged with simple burglary of a vehicle, attempted simple burglary of a vehicle, and resisting an officer. Three male juveniles were arrested on similar charges.

The juveniles were later released to their parents. Their photos were not provided.