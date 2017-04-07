Four arrested, drugs seized following Livingston investigation

LIVINGSTON – Several drugs were seized and four individuals were arrested following a month-long investigation into two apartments in Denham Springs.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies executed search warrants on two apartments located in the 2000 block of Kelli Drive after an investigation into the sale of drugs and possession of illegal weapons at the locations.

During the search of one apartment, deputies located 23 grams of cocaine, one gram of methamphetamine, one dosage of clonazepam, scales, small baggies, pipes and an AK-47. The other apartment led to the discovery of 75 grams of methamphetamine, 2.5 grams of heroin, 2.2 grams of marijuana, 473 mL bottle of Promethazine with codeine, two handguns and $12,060 in cash.

The sheriff's office arrested 56-year-old Sandra Folmar, 27-year-old Layne Leslie, 31-year-old Curtis McMorris and 27-year-old Arsenio Ennis. According to the sheriff's office, more arrests are expected and the investigation continues.