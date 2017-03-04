Four arrested at Trump rally in Washington state capital

60°
March 04, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wa. - The Washington State Patrol says four demonstrators were arrested Saturday in the state capital of Olympia at a rally in support of President Donald Trump, KOMO-TV reports.

The TV station says about 225 people attended the pro-Trump rally and a group of about 150 people against Trump staged a counter-protest.

Authorities did not say if the people arrested were pro-Trump or anti-Trump. The station reports that the demonstrators are accused of assaulting a police officer.

The state patrol tells KOMO that while no troopers were injured during the rally, a sergeant drove himself to the hospital to get checked out after a demonstrator threw an unknown substance at him.

