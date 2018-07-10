Four arrested after narcotics seized at Walker home

WALKER - Four people were arrested after a narcotics-related search warrant was executed at a home in Livingston Parish.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, detectives searched the home in the 26000 block of Pen Drive after "receiving information related to the selling and distribution of illegal narcotics from this home."

Inside the home, detectives seized large quantities of marijuana, marijuana-infused edibles, THC Wax and THC vape vials, marijuana plants, baggies and scales.

Alex F. Mendez, Shelby Schneider, Mary Kerns, and Diego Mendez were inside the home and were subsequently arrested on various charges.

"We appreciate those 'alert' Livingston Parish residents who choose to work with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office," Ard said in a press release.