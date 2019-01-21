Founder of Dead Poets Society is published, posthumously

Photo: Los Angeles Times

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The late founder of the Dead Poets Society of America is now a published poet. While alive, Walter Skold traveled to graveyards across the country to call attention to deceased poets and their poetry.

One of his criteria was a poet had to be published. Now Skold himself is becoming a published poet on the one-year anniversary of his death. He died at the age of 57 from a heart attack. His sons curated Skold's poems for the book, "The Mirror is not Cracked."

Skold visited the final resting places of more than 600 poets before his own death on Jan. 20, 2018. His sons say that honoring with a book on his death date seems fitting. They say that since their father is now a published poet, he can officially be part of the dead poet's society.