Founder of animation studio keeps company in Shreveport

1 hour 49 minutes 44 seconds ago April 14, 2017 Apr 14, 2017 Friday, April 14 2017 April 14, 2017 6:55 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT - The founder of an Oscar-winning Shreveport animation studio has decided to stay in town.

The Times reports Moonbot Studios founder William Joyce announced Thursday that he'll lead the studio in Shreveport.

Joyce said in a release that Shreveport is his hometown and he intends on bringing back the company to its original purpose. That purpose includes original books, feature animation and television that can delight a worldwide audience. The company has also a hired talent who Joyce says embodies their vision.

In the release, Joyce said he very much wants to bring jobs and be nurtured by the community.

