Founder of animation studio keeps company in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT - The founder of an Oscar-winning Shreveport animation studio has decided to stay in town.



The Times reports Moonbot Studios founder William Joyce announced Thursday that he'll lead the studio in Shreveport.



Joyce said in a release that Shreveport is his hometown and he intends on bringing back the company to its original purpose. That purpose includes original books, feature animation and television that can delight a worldwide audience. The company has also a hired talent who Joyce says embodies their vision.



In the release, Joyce said he very much wants to bring jobs and be nurtured by the community.