Foundation gives $25K to slain firefighter's kin

NEW YORK (AP) - The charitable arm of New York City's fire department is donating $25,000 and collecting contributions for the family of a firefighter who died in a blaze on a movie set at a former jazz club.

The FDNY Foundation announced the charitable effort Friday. Information on donating is available on the foundation's website.

Firefighter Michael Davidson was cited for bravery four times during his 15 years on the job. He was the son of a retired New York City firefighter and leaves a wife and four children.

The blaze erupted Thursday night in the basement of a Harlem building. It was being used as a set for "Motherless Brooklyn," directed by Edward Norton.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NEYE'-groh) said Davidson became separated from his colleagues in the rapidly worsening fire.