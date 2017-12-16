FOUND! Toddler discovered after being reported missing Friday; parents arrested

UPDATE: Livingston Parish Sheriff, Jason Ard, says the parents of Sheldon Baker have been arrested on desertion and drug-related charges.

Sylvia Baker, 37, and Shane Baker, 40, have been booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Ard says this is the third time this week Sheldon Baker was left unattended outside before wandering off.

The 3-year-old is now in state custody.

During a search of the Baker's homes, deputies seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALBANY - Deputies spent the afternoon searching for, 3-year-old, Sheldon Baker, who wandered away from his Albany home Friday.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says it was called to the home on Jack Perry Road Friday after the family discovered the toddler, identified as Sheldon Baker, was missing.

"Several agencies are assisting in this effort," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.

The toddler was found just after 4 o'clock.