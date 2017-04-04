Fouls, misses make for ugly NCAA title game for UNC

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The sounds of the NCAA Championship game were whistles and moans.



It just never seemed there was a flow to the game that North Carolina won 71-65 for its sixth national title.



Each team had 22 fouls but it was the big men who took the brunt of it.



Both teams like to get the ball inside but when it did go in there was usually a whistle. Kennedy Meeks, the man in the middle for North Carolina, finished with 7 points, four fouls and a huge blocked shot.



Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski never got in the flow of the game and finished with 9 points and four fouls. His backup, Zach Collins, played just 14 minutes and fouled out with 5:03 to play.



Since the inside didn't provide answers to a takeover run, both teams were forced to go outside and the Tar Heels were amazingly able to win shooting 4 for 27 (14.8 percent) from 3-point range.



Gonzaga was 8 for 19 (42.1 percent) but none of the big men were able to break double figures.



The title game that has always been called the ugliest was Connecticut's 53-41 win over Butler in 2011. Six years later North Carolina gives a challenge to that title but it doesn't matter because both teams are called national champions.