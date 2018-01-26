Fort Polk soldier arrested in fatal November crash

Photo: Army Times

LEESVILLE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana soldier is accused of driving while drunk and causing a wreck that killed a soldier from West Virginia in November.

Authorities say 26-year-old Alejandro Galvan Jr. of Leesville is being held on charges of reckless driving and vehicular homicide in the death of 22-year-old William Rhodes of Hurricane, West Virginia.

Both were assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Galvan also was injured in the crash Nov. 30. KALB-TV reports that he was released from a hospital Dec. 2.

Louisiana State Police tell The Town Talk that Galvan was arrested Friday.

He remained jailed Thursday. His bond is set at $1 million on the vehicular homicide charge, which means killing someone by driving while drunk.