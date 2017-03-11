Fort Polk: 49 troops graduate from air assault program

Photo: The American Press

FORT POLK - Nearly 50 Army troops now have their wings after completing an air assault training course at Fort Polk.



The American Press reports that 135 people started the course two weeks ago. But only 49 made it to graduation.



The course ended Friday with graduates finishing a 12-mile march in under three hours.



Second Lt. Elizabeth Luczak was one of three female soldiers to graduate. She says she began training for the course two months before it began to make sure she was prepared.



Second Lt. John Doran says the hardest part of the course was a two-minute evaluation of the troops' ability to prepare loads for pickup from helicopters.



Doran says it's important to maintain one's composure and stay focused when the clock starts ticking.