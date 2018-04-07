Fort Campbell says 2 soldiers killed in helicopter crash

57°
Saturday, April 07 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - Army officials say two soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash at a Fort Campbell training area.
  
Fort Campbell officials say the AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed Friday night. The sprawling Army post straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
  
The soldiers' names were not immediately released pending notification of their families. Fort Campbell says they were members of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
  
Fort Campbell says the crash occurred during training.
  
The cause is under investigation.
