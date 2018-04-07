57°
Latest Weather Blog
Fort Campbell says 2 soldiers killed in helicopter crash
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - Army officials say two soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash at a Fort Campbell training area.
Fort Campbell officials say the AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed Friday night. The sprawling Army post straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
The soldiers' names were not immediately released pending notification of their families. Fort Campbell says they were members of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
Fort Campbell says the crash occurred during training.
The cause is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Adorable police pups train to fight crime
-
Police identify suspected fake Uber driver who assaulted LSU students
-
Police identify suspected fake Uber driver who assaulted LSU students
-
Handful ticketed, police on alert over city-wide paintball fight
-
Grant could put Denham Springs' 'Antique Village' on the national map
Sports Video
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...