Former Zachary High student arrested for firing shots at school

ZACHARY – The Zachary Police Department arrested a former Zachary High student for firing a gun at the school on Feb. 6 that prompted five schools to be placed on lockdown.

The department received a tip that 19-year-old Morgan Hubert fired two shots at Zachary High School. Hubert was questioned by police and admitted to shooting a .22 caliber firearm after watching the movie American Sniper.

According to police, Hubert stated that he was cleaning out a travel trailer and found the firearm. He said that he did not see the magazine in the firearm so he opened a window and fired one shot toward the school.

He told police that after he turned the gun on its side and accidentally squeezed the trigger for a second time.

Hubert was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.