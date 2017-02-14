63°
Former wrestling executive Linda McMahon on track to SBA

1 hour 46 minutes 19 seconds ago February 14, 2017 Feb 14, 2017 Tuesday, February 14 2017 February 14, 2017 6:35 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Former wrestling entertainment executive Linda McMahon is on track to secure Senate confirmation to be the next leader of the Small Business Administration.

The Senate has been split mostly along party lines on most of President Donald Trump's Cabinet choices.

But McMahon has faced little resistance after assuring lawmakers that she believes the SBA should continue as a Cabinet-level, stand-alone agency and she would be a strong advocate for small business within the new administration.

A Senate panel recently approved her nomination by a vote of 18-1, moving the nomination to the full Senate for consideration. The vote is expected on Tuesday.

McMahon stepped down from wrestling company WWE in 2009 to run for office. She ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate twice.

