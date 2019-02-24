Former US security officials to oppose emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (AP) - A group of former U.S. national security officials is set to release a statement arguing that there is no justification for President Donald Trump to use a national emergency declaration to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.



The statement reviewed by The Associated Press has 58 signatures from prominent former officials, including former Secretaries of State Madeline Albright and John Kerry, former Defense Secretaries Chuck Hagel and Leon Panetta and former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano.



The statement to be released Monday says "there is no factual basis for the declaration of a national emergency."



Trump declared an emergency in an effort to obtain wall funding beyond the $1.4 billion Congress has approved for border security.