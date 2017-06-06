Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter returns to practicing law to focus on energy issues

81°
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. - Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter has returned to practicing law, joining the New Orleans office of a firm with a focus on energy issues.

Butler Snow announced Tuesday the Republican former senator has joined its team of lawyers. Donald Clark Jr., firm chairman, touted Vitter's background in politics and policy work as valuable to the company.

Vitter also will keep his lobbying job with Mercury LLC, working both in Washington and Louisiana.

Vitter left the Senate in January after two terms and 25 years in elected office.

An Ivy League-educated lawyer, Vitter was a state representative before being elected to Congress, where he served for more than five years in the U.S. House before moving up to the Senate. He didn't seek re-election after an unsuccessful 2015 campaign for governor.

