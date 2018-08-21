Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges; mistrial declared on 10 others

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort stared intently at the jury as the clerk read off the counts finding him guilty of eight financial crime charges.

Manafort was found guilty Tuesday in the first trial victory for special counsel Robert Mueller's team. The judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Clad in a dark suit and powder-blue tie, Manafort stood with his hands clasped before him.

As U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III thanked the jury for its service, Manafort stared down blankly at the defense table, then looked up, expressionless, as the judge finished.

The jury deliberated for four days.

A lawyer for Manafort says his client is disappointed in his conviction and is evaluating all his options.