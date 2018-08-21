93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges; mistrial declared on 10 others

1 hour 42 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 August 21, 2018 3:43 PM August 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

ALEXANDRIA, Va.  - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort stared intently at the jury as the clerk read off the counts finding him guilty of eight financial crime charges.

Manafort was found guilty Tuesday in the first trial victory for special counsel Robert Mueller's team. The judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.
  
Clad in a dark suit and powder-blue tie, Manafort stood with his hands clasped before him.
  
As U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III thanked the jury for its service, Manafort stared down blankly at the defense table, then looked up, expressionless, as the judge finished.
  
The jury deliberated for four days.
A lawyer for Manafort says his client is disappointed in his conviction and is evaluating all his options.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days