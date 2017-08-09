76°
Former Tiger Sylvia Fowles goes into WNBA record books

7 hours 51 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, August 08 2017 Aug 8, 2017 August 08, 2017 9:06 PM August 08, 2017 in LSU Sports
Source: Associated Press
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus (33) and center Sylvia Fowles (34).
ATLANTA - Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 81-72 on Tuesday night.
  
Fowles became the 10th player in WNBA history to reach 2,500 rebounds.
  
Minnesota had a 66-64 lead entering the fourth quarter and held the Dream to just eight points the rest of the way. Elizabeth Williams' basket with 4:09 remaining got Atlanta within five points, but the Dream didn't score again.
  
Seimone Augustus banked in a shot for a 79-72 lead and Fowles hit two free throws with 31.4 seconds left.
  
Maya Moore added 16 points for Minnesota (21-3), which played its second straight game without injured point guard Lindsay Whalen.
  
Williams had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta (10-16).

