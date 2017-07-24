Former Tiger Ethan Pocic brings smiles to Children's hospital

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU offensive lineman Ethan Pocic came back to Baton Rouge before Seahawks training camp to give back to kids at Our Lady of The Lake Children's hospital.

"I really just wanted to come here, hang out and have a good time with the kids

Pocic is only days away from his first training camp in Seattle. But he took this time out to spend some quality time with the kids and to help one young man make a vital decision.

Payton Murphy, a 17-year-old cancer survivor, says his choice of college has come down to LSU or ULL. Obviously, he had to ask Pocic for some sage advice.

"We talked about college, and he wanted me to ask questions about school," Murphy said.

Murphy had only just beaten cancer four weeks ago, and life isn't quite back to normal just yet.

"Before he walked in, I'd just settled in and I was feeling nauseous," Murphy said. "But seeing him and being able to talk... it kinda lifted up my spirits."

Murphy told Pocic he hopes to earn a degree in chemical engineering someday soon.