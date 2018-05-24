Latest Weather Blog
Former teacher accused of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
ST. TAMMANY- Deputies arrested a former high school teacher on multiple counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Detectives began investigating Michael Williams initially after a concerned parent contacted authorities about a teacher giving her son a ride in his personal vehicle without her permission. Williams was a special education teacher at William Pitcher Junior High School.
According to a release a second parent contacted authorities to report that Williams had sent her son text messages, which included offensive and inappropriate language. An investigation showed that Williams had on occasion smoked marijuana with some students, sent multiple students text messages using indecent language, and on at least one occasion drove a student in his personal vehicle without the parent's permission.
Williams was arrested Thursday morning without incident and will subsequently be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
A photo of Williams was not immediately made available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Graduation chaos during area HS ceremony this week
-
Second teen arrested in shooting that wounded pregnant woman near Istrouma High...
-
Bluff Road Overpass set to close for summer repairs
-
Multiple fire departments called to assist with Plaquemine fire
-
Legislation to address adoption costs still waiting on final approval