Former teacher accused of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

ST. TAMMANY- Deputies arrested a former high school teacher on multiple counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Detectives began investigating Michael Williams initially after a concerned parent contacted authorities about a teacher giving her son a ride in his personal vehicle without her permission. Williams was a special education teacher at William Pitcher Junior High School.

According to a release a second parent contacted authorities to report that Williams had sent her son text messages, which included offensive and inappropriate language. An investigation showed that Williams had on occasion smoked marijuana with some students, sent multiple students text messages using indecent language, and on at least one occasion drove a student in his personal vehicle without the parent's permission.

Williams was arrested Thursday morning without incident and will subsequently be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

A photo of Williams was not immediately made available.