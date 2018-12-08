Former SU football star, all-pro linebacker Isiah Robertson killed in Texas car crash

Photo: Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Former all-pro linebacker and Southern University football star Isiah Robertson was killed in a car crash Thursday night.

Robertson, who played professional football for the Los Angeles Rams for seven years, died in a three-car crash near the town of Mabank, Texas. He attended Southern University from 1967-70 and was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Authorities told NFL.com that Robertson's limousine was traveling at an unsafe speed in the rain and lost control on the roadway. It was reportedly struck by a truck after coming to a stop in another traffic lane.

Officials said the crash happened shortly after Robertson spoke at a high school football banquet nearby. There's currently no word on other individuals involved.

The incident is still under investigation.