Former State Penitentiary corrections cadet booked for sexual misconduct with inmate

WEST FELICIANA – West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's detectives booked a former Louisiana State Penitentiary Corrections Cadet for sexual misconduct with an inmate.

The former cadet, 20-year-old Pernell J. Glover, Jr., was booked with malfeasance in office and sexual misconduct prohibited with persons in the custody and supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

According to the corrections department, Glover allegedly performed oral sex on an inmate while on duty at the prison. The inmate took pictures with a contraband cell phone and sent it to a relative and his attorney. The attorney then turned the pictures over to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials immediately alerted West Feliciana Sheriff's detectives and began the investigation which led to Glover's arrest.

After passing the required background check, Glover began his career as a corrections cadet on Oct. 17 and resigned from his position on Dec. 20, the same day the Department of Corrections received the pictures.

Louisiana State Penitentiary officials say they are working to locate the cellphone as the inmate claims that it was destroyed.

Glover was booked on the above charges.