94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former St. James head coach Rick Gaille dies after battle with cancer

1 hour 4 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 July 01, 2018 4:40 PM July 01, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Mike Gaither

BATON ROUGE - Rick Gaille's valiant battle against cancer has come to an end. Gaille, who coached St. James high school to 169 career wins and three LHSAA state championship appearances, was diagnosed with cancer just a year ago. 

Gaille's sister Linda wrote in a Facebook post, "My brother Rick Gaille was a magnificent coach and competitor. Today he took his last breath after a battle with cancer. The struggle is over and he is finally at peace."

Gaille spent 19 years as St. James head coach before stepping following the 2010 season. He compiled a 169-72 overall record with the Wildcats.

                                   

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days