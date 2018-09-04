Former Southern University chancellor passes away

BATON ROUGE - Marvin L. Yates, a former chancellor and alumnus of Southern University, has died.

According to the university, Yates died in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.

"The Jaguar Nation mourns the loss of former Southern University Baton Rouge Chancellor Marvin L. Yates who died this morning in Baton Rouge. We extend condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the great number of young people he inspired as a mentor, teacher, and leader," a statement from President Ray Belton read in part.

Dr. Yates, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, received his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Southern University. He worked in various capacities at Southern from 1962 to 1998, including serving as a professor in the College of Education, dean of Junior Division, vice chancellor for student affairs, and chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus 1991-1998.