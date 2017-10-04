Former Southern Lab head football coach files lawsuit

BATON ROUGE - Former Southern Lab head football coach Marcus Randall filed a lawsuit against Southern Lab Tuesday.

Randall was terminated in August after a Louisiana High School Athletic Association investigation revealed a number of alleged recruiting violations.

"I did not recruit players to come play for Southern Lab," Randall said.

According to the lawsuit, both the LHSAA and Southern Lab failed to cooperate and release information Randall had requested. He said he hasn't seen any of the documents related to why he was terminated.

Randall served as head football coach at Southern Lab since 2015, leading the Kittens to two state championships, which have now been stripped away.

"Having all that snatched from me in one day after going through...pretty much playing ball...going through this career and trying to be an educator and a coach and trying to do my very best to be that role model for kids," Randall said.

The LHSAA held a closed door executive session hearing last month to discuss Randall's investigation. He and his attorney, Jill Craft, stood together, demanding information from them.

The lawsuit states Southern Lab's director Herman Brister Jr. acted in a reckless manner.

Randall said he just wants to clear his name and have the opportunity to state his side of the story.

"Obviously, they've shown it to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and shown it to other parties but I have been given the chance to view it," Randall said.

Southern University officials said they cannot comment on pending litigation.