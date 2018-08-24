Former Southern band director fights to get job back

SHREVEPORT- Former Southern University Band Director Nathan Haymer is appealing to get his job back. The item is one of the last entries on the agenda for Southern's board meeting that is currently underway in Shreveport.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported this year, that Haymer allegedly accepted kickbacks from Mardi Gras krewes in New Orleans to have the Southern University Human Jukebox marching band play.

Then, the WBRZ Investigative Unit broke the news about the audit that Southern University conducted into band funds. That audit was turned over to District Attorney Hillar Moore and the state legislative auditor. The audit revealed Haymer deposited at least $300,000 in funds from band camp and Dancing Dolls' tryouts into his personal accounts. According to the university, of that amount, more than $200,000 was unaccounted for during the audit process.

Haymer's appeal will likely be heard in executive session. That means arguments won't be heard in public. Haymer's attorney maintains his client's innocence and told reporters he had documentation to substantiate every last dime that was deposited into Haymer's personal accounts.

Those documents were not provided to reporters.

The board meeting began this morning, and has a full day of items listed on the agenda.