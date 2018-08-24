Latest Weather Blog
Former Southern band director fights to get job back
SHREVEPORT- Former Southern University Band Director Nathan Haymer is appealing to get his job back. The item is one of the last entries on the agenda for Southern's board meeting that is currently underway in Shreveport.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported this year, that Haymer allegedly accepted kickbacks from Mardi Gras krewes in New Orleans to have the Southern University Human Jukebox marching band play.
Then, the WBRZ Investigative Unit broke the news about the audit that Southern University conducted into band funds. That audit was turned over to District Attorney Hillar Moore and the state legislative auditor. The audit revealed Haymer deposited at least $300,000 in funds from band camp and Dancing Dolls' tryouts into his personal accounts. According to the university, of that amount, more than $200,000 was unaccounted for during the audit process.
Haymer's appeal will likely be heard in executive session. That means arguments won't be heard in public. Haymer's attorney maintains his client's innocence and told reporters he had documentation to substantiate every last dime that was deposited into Haymer's personal accounts.
Those documents were not provided to reporters.
The board meeting began this morning, and has a full day of items listed on the agenda.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Local deputy does the "Cha Cha" with French Settlement students
-
Teens charged with murder in recent shooting will remain in jail
-
Donate items to Cajun Navy 2016 through 'Fill The Boat' event
-
One dead after train crashes into garbage truck in Gonzales
-
Crews responding after report of multiple pedestrians struck at LSU
Sports Video
-
Thursday Sports Hits - Fulton News, Jaguar Journal, Outdoors
-
Friday Night Blitz: 2018 preseason previews and predictions
-
Could K'Lavon Chaisson break the LSU sack record?
-
WBRZ+ to broadcast thought-provoking analysis of tumultuous start to LSU's football season
-
LSU football players discuss team accountability