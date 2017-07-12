Former 'Sons of Guns' star sentenced to life in prison for second time

LIVINGSTON – Former 'Sons of Guns' reality show cast member, Will Hayden, pleaded no contest to aggravated rape and aggravated incest charges in Livingston Parish on Wednesday.

Hayden was sentenced to life in prison for the rape charge and 10 years in prison for the incest charge.



Both sentences are to run concurrent to his life sentence in East Baton Rouge Parish. Hayden was found guilty in May for two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape in East Baton Rouge Parish in May after accused of sexually abusing a child.