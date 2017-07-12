88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former 'Sons of Guns' star sentenced to life in prison for second time

37 minutes 14 seconds ago July 12, 2017 Jul 12, 2017 Wednesday, July 12 2017 July 12, 2017 11:24 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

LIVINGSTON – Former 'Sons of Guns' reality show cast member, Will Hayden, pleaded no contest to aggravated rape and aggravated incest charges in Livingston Parish on Wednesday. 

Hayden was sentenced to life in prison for the rape charge and 10 years in prison for the incest charge.

Both sentences are to run concurrent to his life sentence in East Baton Rouge Parish. Hayden was found guilty in May for two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape in East Baton Rouge Parish in May after accused of sexually abusing a child. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days