Former Sesame Street writer at odds with show runners over Bert and Ernie's sexuality

Image: thebrag.com

Iconic Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie are trending on social media after debate sparked regarding their sexual orientation.

Current producers of the show say the two are simply roommates that happen to be best friends, but former show writer, Mark Saltzman, came out and said they were always a gay couple.

Saltzman's claim stirred up a massive response on social media, with some arguing and against the idea of two being a couple.

Sesame Street released a statement in response, saying Bert and Ernie are indeed male characters but are still puppets that do not have a sexual orientation. Saltzman, who at the time was with his since-deceased partner, Arnie, says he couldn't think of any other way to portray the characters other than a loving couple.

People have debated this over the last decade, starting controversy around the two characters. In 2011, a petition circulated asking for Bert and Ernie to marry.

However, as of now, the two are officially just roommates.