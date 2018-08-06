91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former probation officer convicted of tampering with city worker's drug test for cash

3 hours 34 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 August 06, 2018 10:52 AM August 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BAKER - A former court probation officer has been convicted of rigging a city employee's drug test in exchange for a bribe.

According to the state Inspector General's office, 56-year-old Peron McCastle was found guilty of public bribery last week.

McCastle had been accused of tampering with a city worker's mandatory drug test. In a recorded meeting, McCastle told the employee the test had come back positive, but he had reported it as negative.

In exchange for completing the paperwork, McCastle then demanded an unspecified amount of cash.

McCastle was convicted of public bribery, an offense punishable by up to five years in prison. His sentencing is set for November 15.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days