Former president of booster club accused of theft

June 09, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office

SHREVEPORT - The former president of the Southwood High Robotics Booster Club has been arrested for felony theft.
 
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says 36-year-old Amanda Farr, of Shreveport, was arrested Thursday after an audit by the Caddo Parish School Board and a sheriff's investigation confirmed $2,800 in missing funds.
 
Farr was in charge of money raised through student fees and fundraisers for the club. All of the money was deposited into her personal bank account against school board policy.
 
The sheriff says from December 2016 through May, Farr allegedly used the money for house payments, utility bills and other personal expenses.
 
Farr is being held at Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.

