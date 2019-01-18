67°
Former President George W. Bush delivers pizza to Secret Service

Friday, January 18 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Instagram

DALLAS, TX - On the 28th day of the government shutdown, Former President George W. Bush delivered pizzas to the Secret Service personnel.

In an Instagram post from Bush, he said he and his wife, Laura Bush, are grateful to their Secret Service personnel and to the thousands of federal employees who are working without a paycheck.

"It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together and end this shutdown," the post said.

This is the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

