Former President George HW Bush hospitalized, misses parade

Monday, May 28 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - The hospitalization of former President George H.W. Bush has caused him to miss his tradition of attending the local Memorial Day parade.
  
The 93-year-old was taken to a hospital Sunday in Maine after he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue. A spokesman said he'd likely be in the hospital for a couple of days for observation. There was no immediate update on his condition on Monday.
  
Residents attending the Memorial Day parade in Kennebunkport, down the road from Bush's summer home, expressed concern for the nation's 41st president.
  
The parade's grand marshal, Tom Willey, wished the president a speedy recovery.
  
Bush arrived for the summer in Maine on May 20. He was without his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, who died more than a month ago in Houston.
