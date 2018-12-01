Former President George H.W. Bush dead at 94

DALLAS -- Former President George H.W. Bush has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 94.

The country's oldest living ex-president, Bush served a single term in the Oval Office from 1989 through 1993. He was President Ronald Reagan's vice president for two terms before that.

He is the father of former President George W. Bush, who served two terms from 2001 through 2009.

His wife Barbara Bush died in April. She was 92.

George H.W. Bush. was hospitalized earlier this year after becoming ill just hours after his wife's funeral. He was treated in an intensive care unit in Houston for sepsis, a bacterial infection that had spread to his bloodstream.

Information about the cause of his death was not released.