Former police chief facing malfeasance in office, other charges

RAPIDES PARISH - State police have arrested a former police chief following a lengthy investigation.

Authorities arrested former Ball Police Chief Nathaniel Ussery III Thursday. The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office received a criminal complaint regarding Ussery in January.

Based on the information obtained during the investigation Ussery was charged with abuse in office, payroll fraud, malfeasance in office, filing or maintaining false public records, and injuring public records.

He was booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office Detention Center on all five charges. Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.